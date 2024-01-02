Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Original Pixel Watch finally gets a basic syncing feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Owners of the original Google Pixel Watch have received an update, which delivers a long awaited syncing update.

The latest feature drop includes a simple but necessary update to sync Bedtime Mode from the Pixel Phones to the original Google Pixel Watch.

So, if you got to bed and turn your phone onto the Bedtime Mode or Do Not Disturb mode, there’ll be no need to enable it on your wearable device to prevent those notifications rolling in.

The feature had already been enabled on the new Pixel Watch 2 released in October, but now it’s coming to the OG via a server side update for the Pixel Watch app, spotted by 9to5Google.

“When your watch and phone are connected by Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb and Bedtime modes sync across your devices,” the requisite menu reads within the Notifications section of the Pixel Watch companion app.

Pixel-Watch-Bedtime-DND-Sync
Image credit: 9to5Google

The Pixel Watch is slowly getting some feature parity with the second generation model. Back in November, an update delivered the second-generation model’s watch face designs. The original Pixel Watch flattered to deceive somewhat, and the second hasn’t been a smash hit yet either.

We gave the first-gen model a 3.5 star review from a possible five, praising the clean Wear OS operating system with Fitbit skills and the crisp display, but not much else. We complained of sub-par sports tracking, battery drain issues, and the problematic changing of straps.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Google Pixel Watch in many ways is a very good showcase for a pure, more likeable version of Wear OS, but for a smartwatch that has been talked about for so long, we don’t think it was too unreasonable to expect features like battery and exercise tracking to be at least on par with even cheaper Android smartwatches, which sadly isn’t the case here.”

