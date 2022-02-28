Oppo’s new phone charger can reach 100% in just 9 minutes

MWC 2022 is underway, bringing loads of exciting announcements from the mobile world. The latest comes from Oppo, who have showcased its blazingly fast 240W charging tech at the conference.

The new 240W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is capable of bringing a 4500mAh battery to 50% in 3.5 minutes and 100% in as little as 9 minutes.

You can see the charger in action in the video posted on the brand’s Twitter page below.

Oppo has also unveiled a 150W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge that’s capable of boosting a 4500mAh battery to 50% in 5 minutes and 100% in 15 minutes.

While slightly slower than the 250W model, the 150W version also benefits from the new Battery Health Engine.

The tech – which launched last week on the Find X5 Pro – allows the battery to continue to perform at 80% of its original capacity after up to 1600 charges. That’s twice the 800 cycle industry standard, effectively doubling the lifespan of the battery.

Lastly, Oppo launched 5G CPE T2, a phone technology designed to convert 5G signals into superfast Wi-Fi or LAN network connections. This means that multiple devices will be able to access stable Wi-Fi through one 5G handset.

“Despite the many challenges we’ve faced over the past years, the telecommunications industry has still seen positive development, and we at OPPO have seen steady growth”, said Oppo VP of overseas sales and service, Billy Zhan.

“Technologies like the 240W SUPERVOOC flash charge demonstrate our leadership in innovation, while devices such as the OPPO 5G CPE T2 highlight the new directions our business is heading. Through our new brand proposition, ‘Inspiration Ahead’, OPPO uses innovation and collaboration to collectively overcome challenges with our partners, bringing human-centric and inspiring technology experiences to users around the world”.