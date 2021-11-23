 large image

Oppo Reno 7 Pro set to bring the RGB lighting bling

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is set to apply RGB lighting in a unique way, according to a raft of revealed press material.

We typically only really associate RGB lighting with niche gaming phones these days. Even then, it doesn’t tend to be applied with any great style or taste.

Oppo looks set to change all that with the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, which is launching in China this week. As the following tweet shows, its most striking design flourish is going to be an RGB light positioned around the camera module.

We also get a glimpse at a sift in design language to something more akin to the squared-off iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Yes, smartphone companies still appear to be taking their cues from Apple in late 2021.

If you think Oppo is going to pass up on RGB’s colour-shifting potential, we’ve got news for you. One of Oppo’s official teaser videos has emerged online, and it shows the potential for custom colours and light-up patterns.

Besides containing a pretty light show, the above YouTube post from Tech World Walt Plus also goes into some of the rumoured specs for the Oppo Reno 7 Pro.

This will apparently include a 6.4-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and a 4500mAh battery. Expect a triple cameras system led by a 50MP wide sensor, with 8MP and 2MP back-ups. We’re assuming those last two are ultra-wide and macro sensors respectively. Around front there’s said to be a 32MP selfie camera.

We’ll find out for sure on November 25. Stay tuned.

