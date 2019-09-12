Oppo Reno 2 with quad camera and 20x zoom set for UK release

Oppo has confirmed its Reno 2 smartphone will launch in the UK with an event planned for October 16 in London.

The Chinese manufacturer, which unveiled the handset for the Indian market last month, will bring the quad-camera handset to Blighty next month, with price and release date likely to be confirmed on the day.

The camera is very much the star of the show here, with a 20x digital zoom and a 5x hybrid, as well as a 16-83mm equivalent focal length. Those four cameras are described as a 48-megapixel ultra clear main camera, a 13-megapxiel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens to assist with portrait mode, which itself has six settings.

Oppo’s Reno 2 also offers an all-new Ultra Dark Mode, which probably has to be seen to be believed. Oppo is also claiming the world’s first pop-up camera with bokeh effect video, which is niche to say the least, but looks pretty cool in Oppo’s previews. That wedge-shaped pop-out camera swivels out in just 0.8 seconds, so you shouldn’t miss the moment.

As for the rest of the tech, there’s a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 93.1% screen-to-body radio with Gorilla Glass 6. Processing power is a little more mid-range thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, combined with a healthy 8GB of RAM and 256GB hard drive. There’s also a 4,000mAh battery that benefits from flash charing tech that brings up to 51% charge in just 30 minutes.

Oppo’s UK releases have been getting better and better. When we reviewed the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom back in July, we described it as a “well-rounded and exciting new flagship that… has the potential to take on some serious camera phone contenders too.” It earned an outstanding 4.5 stars out of 5.

This time around there’s an extra camera with double the digital zoom capabilities so we’re hoping for even better this time around. We’re exited to get our hands on the successor, as Oppo continues its rapid expansion into UK territory.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …