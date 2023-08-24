Oppo Reno 10 5G talks a big game for just £399

Oppo has launched the latest handset from its mid-range Reno line, which promises an industry-first 32-megapixel telephoto portrait camera.

The Oppo Reno 10 5G, which goes on sale today from EE and the Oppo store for £399, includes the Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor with 2x optical zoom. Oppo says the tech is designed for users to shoot ultra-clear portraits with an impressive 47mm portrait focal length.

Elsewhere the new Reno 10 5G includes a 120Hz 6.7-inch display and an impressive, near-edge-to-edge, 93% screen-to-body ratio. There’s HDR 10+ certification and a peak brightness of 950 nits.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G mobile platform and can be accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM. Effective RAM can be expanded to 16GB when the company’s RAM expansion technology (which can convert spare ROM into RAM) is considered.

Battery health is also a key feature, with Oppo promising up to 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, while there’s also an upgraded version of the phone’s cooling system.

The cell itself is 5,000mAh with full charging in as little as 47-minutes, thanks to the With 67W SuperVooc Flash Charge wired charging tech. Oppo is also pretty pumped about the 3D curved design of the new handset which is as slim as 7.89mm and weights just 185g.

The camera situation is completed by a 64-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 112 degree field of view. The selfie camera is 32-megapixels and offers an ƒ/2.4 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.3/LE, Wi-Fi 6, a dual nano SIM slot, NFC, 5G and support for IR remote. Right now it runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13, but updates will be forthcoming for up to four years Oppo says.

This sounds like a lot of phone for under £400. Should the Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 be running for the hills? We’ll let you know when we get our mitts on the Oppo Reno 10 5G.