Oppo Find vs Oppo Reno: What’s the difference?

Oppo is a big name in the mobile space, covering everything from the budget market to the super-high-end, with plenty of brand names to help differentiate them.

That’s indeed the case with the Oppo Find and Oppo Reno ranges, but what are the differences between them and which should you choose for your next upgrade? We break down all the key differences for you right here.

Design

While some generations of Oppo Find and Oppo Reno look similar – the Reno 8 Pro looks a lot like the Find X5 Pro – the two ranges have diverged in more recent iterations. The Oppo Reno 10, for example, sports a rectangular camera housing in the upper left while the Find X6 Pro sports a large circular camera housing centrally placed on its rear.

There’s also a difference in material, with the top-end Find X6 Pro available in vegan leather finishes alongside the standard glass rear finish.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

General look aside, the Oppo Reno range is generally thinner and lighter than its flagship counterpart, with the recent Oppo Reno 10 measuring in at 8mm thick and 185g despite featuring a rather large 6.7-inch display and both a glass front and rear, adding to the premium feel.

The Find range, on the other hand, tends to be slightly thicker and heavier due to the additional cameras, larger battery and other tech not found in the mid-rangers, with the recent Find X6 Pro measuring in at 9.1mm thick and 216g.

Screen

Display tech is another key difference between the Oppo Find and Oppo Reno ranges. To be fair to Oppo, it likes to put solid screen tech in its mid-range Renos, with the Reno 10 sporting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution that’ll suffice for the vast majority of consumers.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, the Oppo Find range takes it a step further with premium screen tech like LTPO that allows the display to drop down to as little as 1Hz to save battery life, along with higher max brightness for better HDR viewing (the X6 Pro boasts a whopping 2,500nits), higher resolution for more detail and enhanced protection from Coring’s Gorilla Glass tech.

The Oppo Find range essentially boasts the best display tech Oppo has to offer, delivering the highest quality experience possible.

Cameras

Camera performance is the main differentiating factor between the Oppo Reno and Oppo Find ranges.

The Oppo Reno range offers solid performance considering its mid-range nature, with recent models like the Reno 10 sporting a trio of rear lenses including a 64MP main, 32MP 2x telephoto and 8MP ultrawide. However, most mid-range smartphones tend to focus more on the main lens, with other lenses offering a lower quality experience overall – it was certainly the case when we looked at the Oppo Reno 8.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find range looks to offer the best mobile photography experience possible – something particularly true in recent iterations including the Find X5 Pro and Find X6 Pro.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In fact, the Find X6 Pro sports a large 1-inch 50MP main camera alongside a 50MP periscope lens and a 50MP ultrawide, offering a versatile shooting experience that we were thoroughly impressed with in our review. Oppo’s MariSilicon X ISP further boosts overall camera performance, making the smartphone a serious contender for the best camera tech in 2023.

Performance

Performance is another key area in which you’ll see a difference, with the Oppo Reno sporting mid-range processors. These chipsets, like the Dimensity 7050 of the Reno 10, are usually capable of providing a relatively snappy everyday experience whether you’re scrolling through TikTok or WhatsApping your bestie.

That said, they aren’t the most powerful around, especially when it comes to GPU performance. As such, some mobile gamers may be left wanting more from the Reno range.

However, that’s certainly not the case with the flagship-level Oppo Find collection. The top-end phone sports top-end chipsets to match, with the most recent Find X6 Pro sporting the ridiculously powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a chipset that’s capable of handling just about anything you could throw at it, from split-screen multitasking to 3D gaming with high-level graphics enabled. With a surplus of power to hand, it should stay rapid for quite some time too.

That’s coupled with plenty of faster LPDDRX5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which also helps speed up everyday use.

Battery life should be consistent between recent models of Reno and Find with similar 5,000mAh cells now the go-to option for many smartphone makers, but the Find range will get you untethered quicker with faster charging tech.

The Reno 10 boasts fairly impressive 67W SuperVOOC charging, but that’s surpassed by the 100W SuperVOOC capabilities of the Find X6 Pro, and it’s a similar story with previous generations too.

Price

As you’ve probably guessed with the difference in the levels of performance, there’s quite a difference in pricing between the Oppo Find and Reno collections. The Oppo Reno range is designed for the mid-range market, with recent models like the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro coming in between the £400 and £600 mark when they are released in the UK.

The Oppo Find collection, on the other hand, has a flagship price tag to match its flagship performance – and then some. The Find X5 Pro, for example, came in with a cool £1049 RRP at release in 2022, and although the Find X6 Pro isn’t available outside of China, it’s assumed that it’d cost a similar – if not slightly higher – amount to the Find X5 Pro.