Oppo offers glimpse of retractable smartphone camera

Oppo has offered a first look at an innovative new retractable smartphone camera system ahead of its Inno Day event.

The new extendable optical system was shown off in a brief video, which Oppo posted on its Twitter account.

As you can see, this video snippet shows a square camera mounting that physically extends from the body of a generic Oppo phone, much like you’d expect to see in a dedicated point-and-shoot camera.

There’s text written on the camera module indicating that this ‘Retractable Cam’ technology is allied to a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50mm-equivalent lens. That’s quite large for a telephoto lens.

Elsewhere in the video we see that this camera mechanism remains water proof, and that it retracts in the event that the phone is dropped. We’ve seen a similar safety system in place for phones with pop-up selfie cameras.

Oppo will hold its next Inno Day event on December 14 and 15. It’s here that the Chinese manufacturer tends to show off smartphone concepts well ahead of launch. Last year’s event, for example, featured a roll-up smartphone.

This year’s event will see Oppo showcasing its first-ever NPU (Neural Processing Unit), as well as the brand’s new smart glasses.

Oppo’s next flagship phone, the Oppo Find X4 Pro, has been making news of late. Spec leaks have pointed to a similar phone to 2021’s Oppo Find X3 Pro, but with an even more rapid 80W charging system.

Last week Oppo confirmed that its next flagship would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, to the surprise of no-one.