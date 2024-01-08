Oppo Find X7 Ultra sounds like the best Android flagship you can’t buy
Oppo has announced its new Find X7 Ultra flagship phone, which it says is the world’s first quad main camera with four 50-megapixel cameras on the rear.
The China-only release and successor to the Oppo Find X6 Pro is headlined by the advanced 1-inch Sony LYT-900 main sensor and this is the first time its been deployed within a phone. It’s got an f/1.8 aperture with optical images stabilisation, plus a 50% reflection reduction. The optical focal length is a handy 23mm.
The Oppo Find X7 Pro doubles down on periscope lenses, deploying a pair of them. There’s both 3x and 6x periscope telephoto cameras. Both of them have 50-megapixel resolutions. Finally, you’ll get a 50-megapixel ultra wide camera.
Oppo says the Find X7 Ultra delivers four breakthroughs for smartphone photography. There’s a new HyperTone Image Engine to guard against the over processing of photos, promising it “safeguards photo integrity, preserving highlights, shadows and mid-tones with a natural look.”
There’s also a new Uninterrupted Zoom tech via the Quad Main Camera which will deliver quality snaps from 14mm to 270mm focal lengths. There’s a Hasselblad Portrait Mode, that can capture portrait images at 23mm, 44mm, 65mm, and 135mm.
Finally there’s a Hasselblad Master Mode that can capture RAW Max photos that has 50-megapixel RAW photos with 13 stops of dynamic range.
Away from the camera, there’s a QHD+ screen, with 1-120Hz LPTO tech, while brightness goes up to 4500 nits when viewing HDR content. There’s a DisplayMade A+ rating from the display, but Oppo’s press release doesn’t mention the display size itself. Previous reports have it at 6.82-inches.
The phone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, backed by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 100W wired and 50W wirelessly.
It’s kind of a shame that this phone is China-only for now, because this sounds like it might be the Android smartphone to beat in early 2024.