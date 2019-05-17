Oppo’s latest phone has a key OnePlus 7 Pro feature

, in News

Oppo has just announced the Oppo A9x − an new and improved version of the Oppo A9. The biggest change comes in the form of a 48-megapixel main camera sensor, a feature it shares with the new OnePlus 7 Pro.

Oppo A9x’s 48-megapixel camera sensor, which is Sony-made and also features on the new OnePlus 7 Pro and Motorola One Vision phones, will be a step up from the 16-megapixel sensor on the A9.

Related: Best smartphones

The sensor uses “quad-pixel” technology, combining four images to form a 12-megapixel photo (via GSMArena). The technology is designed to remove noise and improve low-light performance.

The lens also features an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilisation, and it’s joined by a secondary 2-megapixel (f/2.4) sensor for capturing depth. On the front of the phone is a 16-megapixel selfie camera – housed within the screen’s teardrop-style notch.                   

The A9x improves upon the A9 in a few other ways.

The battery capacity stays the same, at 4020mAh, but a welcome new addition Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Oppo claims VOOC 3.0 charges 23.8% faster than its previous fast charging standard.

There’s a slight variation to the colours available for the Oppo A9x too. The A9x comes in two colours as opposed to the A9’s three – retaining Ice Jade White from the A9 and adding a new Meteorite Black scheme.

The rest of the Oppo A9x specifications are as follows: There’s a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 128GB of internal storage and running the show is a Helio P70 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone runs on Color OS 6, Oppo’s mobile skin based upon Android Pie.

Read more: Best Android phones

There’s no word yet on whether or not the Oppo A9x will be treated to a UK release, but the handset is currently listed for CNY1999 (£230) in China – going on sale on May 21.

Why we’re different

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend. We use industry standard tests to evaluate products in order to assess them properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. Tell us what you think - send your emails to the Editor.