The Opera browser now has a built-in free VPN and loads of new features

Opera’s latest update has added some interesting new features to the browser, which will help users manage their privacy, security and much more. The company also claim the updates will lead to faster speeds.

A built in ad-blocker is a real coup. It’ll cut down on the pop-ups and ads you see in your browser and, importantly, it’s easy to turn on and off.

A built-in VPN has also been added, to boost both privacy and functionality. VPNs are catching on fast, largely because they allow you to stream content that might not be available in your region. For example, a good VPN for streaming would enable UK-based users to watch US Netflix, or sports fixtures they might otherwise struggle to view. It’s a great addition.

Opera 64’s tracker blocker is also designed to stop sites from tracking you across the web. The company says this will result in noticeably faster speeds too.

Opera explained the updates in a blog post: “Today, we are introducing a tracker blocker, a useful feature, which you can switch on in the EasySetup menu and in the browser’s settings. Along with Opera’s built-in ad blocker, the tracker blocker will speed up your browsing while also increasing your level of privacy. Once switched on, these two features can be disabled for individual websites, for example, when a publisher requires that you do so in order to to access their content.

“Our brand new tracker blocker relies on the EasyPrivacy Tracking Protection List. Once you switch it on, it works similarly to Opera’s native ad blocker: we have a list of known tracker scripts and we block them from loading to protect your privacy.”

With data breaches being reported left, right and centre − even players of the latest instalment of Fifa have reportedly fallen prey to data leakage − Opera’s latest move could be a popular one.

Whether its claims of faster speeds come true, however, remain to be seen.

Addressing the addition of the VPN, Opera said: “Opera is the first and only major browser to have a built-in and unlimited browser VPN that is completely free. The built-in VPN lets you hide your location and IP address from websites by creating a virtual location for you.

“When turned on, the browser VPN creates a secure connection to one of Opera’s server locations around the world. The VPN lets you choose where to appear on the internet, giving your online privacy and security a boost.”

