Only iPhone 12 Pro Max to offer top 5G speeds, but Brits shouldn’t worry

By now everyone expects the iPhone 12 to arrive carrying next-gen 5G speeds, but a new report suggests not all 5G devices will be created equal.

According to a new Fast Company report, only the iPhone 12 Max Pro will contain the fastest millimeter-wave mmWave 5G technology. Furthermore, only the US, Korean and Japanese versions of the Pro Max will contain mmWave 5G tech, the sources say.

Why? Well the issue might be space, rather than Apple seeking to put the top spec behind a paywall. The report says only the iPhone 12 Max Pro will be physically large enough to accommodate the special antenna design and a battery large enough to keep pace.

Related: Best iPhone 2020

For other devices in the range, so-called Sub-6GHz 5G will be the norm. That’ll still provide a significant improvement over LTE, in terms of range and speeds, with EE customers reportedly averaging 150Mbps download speeds between January and April 2020.

However, mmWave promises speeds consistently around and in-excess of 1Gbps as well as more bandwidth in more densely populated areas. It’s expected to provide a big boost to connectivity in the major cities and for those (one day) attending big concerts and sporting events once again.

Brits aren’t necessarily missing out at the moment, because none of this high-band spectrum has been awarded to networks in the UK by Ofcom, and the outlook remains unclear. Right now, none of the major UK networks appear to be crowing about the possibilities, unlike their US counterparts.

However, those in the US looking to buy a device that futureproofs them for years to come might be a little perturbed that only the top-end iPhone 12 is likely to support mmWave 5G.

Apple is expected to unveil at least two other iPhone 5G handsets either this month or next, while a lower-end 4G model might also join the range.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …