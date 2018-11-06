OnePlus vs iPhone? Your decision just got a bit easier

Switching between mobile platforms can be arduous. Almost to the point where you could be forgiven for thinking ‘is it really worth the hassle?’ and just end up buying a new iPhone.

However, OnePlus is cheekily eyeing iPhone users with an update app to help folks make the switch from their iOS device to handsets like the OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus Switch app is currently geared towards helping Android device owners make a frictionless change, but now it is expanding its abilities to serve iPhone users too. With version 2.2 of OnePlus Switch, which is currently in beta, iPhone users will be able to transfer contacts, messages, photos and videos over to their sparkly new OnePlus 6T.

However, it won’t find and download like minded apps, transfer your account information or anything like that. All of that good stuff will still have to be handled manually (via XDA Developers).

The app encourages folks to select which elements of stored content they wish to beam over a Wi-Fi connection between the two devices. OnePlus says transfer speeds can hit 5GHz, while there’s no involvement of a remote server snagging all of that precious data.

Related: OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6

The functionality is similar to Apple’s own ‘Switch to iOS’ app, which makes the transfer from an Android device more seamless. Naturally, while this app is available on the App Store, OnePlus Switch is not. That’s because Apple doesn’t allow anything that enables users to move their data onto a rival platform.

To get OnePlus Switch, iPhone users must visit a download link, scan a QR code and install the app in a roundabout way. After its installed, users will have to manually trust the profile. That might upset some who’ve previously taken comfort from the App Store’s walled garden, but it could save new OnePlus 6T owners a little leg work.

Are you ditching your iPhone for a OnePlus 6T? What helped you make up your mind? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.