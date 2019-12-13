OnePlus confirms CES event – what it has planned is anyone’s guess

OnePlus is coming to CES 2020 and is promising to deliver ‘something special’ for its army of adoring fans.

The company is holding a special event on January 7 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, just three months after unveiling the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones.

The surprise announcement has us wondering what exactly OnePlus could have up its sleeve during an event is hasn’t traditionally had a presence at.

Recent rumours have suggested it could be one of three things. CES is a TV heavy show – always has been – so it could be the company is launching its tellies in western markets.

We’ve also seen renders for the OnePlus 8 Lite pop up this week, as well as speculation the company plans to launch true wireless earphones to rival Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds.

The OnePlus 8 Lite would break convention, both in terms of name and release schedule, if that were to launch at CES 2020. According to recently leaked renders, the device promises to be somewhat of a return to the firm’s more affordable past.

The CAD-based renders published earlier this week suggests a slightly less ambitious design (no curved display or pop-up camera) and just the dual camera on the back, as well as a slightly cheaper looking feel, based on the renders published by OnLeaks.

In terms of the wireless buds, we may see a cable-free version of the OnePlus Bullet earphones. One teaser suggested there’ll soon be a way to ‘listen without cords in your way.’

The launch of OnePlus televisions in western markets is expected, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the company waited until the OnePlus 8 launch next spring to unveil the other two devices.

What do you hope OnePlus brings to the Las Vegas tech extravaganza?

