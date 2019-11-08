OnePlus’ latest line of phones feels a little… off-key

OnePlus has built a working piano out of smartphones – and it’s going on tour. Here’s how to catch a performance next week… if you fancy it.

The OnePlus Phone Piano is made from a row of 17 OnePlus 7T Pro handsets. The phones have been assembled to lay flush next to each other, creating one long seamless keyboard out of 17 notchless edge to edge Fluid AMOLED displays.

OnePlus will presumably take advantage of the smooth 90Hz Fluid Display to get rid of any delay between tapping the keys and the note sounding out. The body of the piano is — disappointedly — not made out of phones.

Classical pianist and YouTuber Karim Kamar will embark on a short European tour with the OnePlus Phone Piano next week, kicking off on Sunday in London. Kamar will perform some classical Christmas tunes on the touchscreen keys on the Riverbank outside the Tate Modern on Sunday at 12pm GMT.

If you can’t make the London performance, OnePlus will also be visiting France, Germany and Finland over the next week:

Sunday, November 10 from 12pm: Riverbank outside Tate Modern, London, UK

Tuesday, November 12 from 10am: Champs du Mars, Paris, France

Thursday, November 14 from 12pm: Herrngasse 1, 91541 Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany

Saturday, November 16 1pm: Central Station, Helsinki, Finland

And, yes, Kamar will be taking requests.

We gave the OnePlus 7T Pro four stars in our review last month:

“If you’ve already invested in a OnePlus 7 Pro, there’s little reason to upgrade to the OnePlus 7T Pro. The phone is an at best modest refinement on its predecessor. But that doesn’t stop it being a great smartphone that will meet 99% of users needs”.

That said, instruments aren’t really OnePlus’ forte so we’re not expecting this to be the most advanced piano out there.

