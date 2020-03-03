OnePlus is arming customers with snowball firing 5G battle droids – here’s how to get one

OnePlus has unleashed an army of snowball chucking robots to help “showcase what 5G can do”.

OnePlus announced the 5G-connected battle droids in a press release on Tuesday. The droids will be used in a promotional snowball fight in Finland on 9-12 March.

During the period Oneplus account holders will be able to take control of one of the droids and participate in matches.

The matches pit two teams of four Snowbots against each other. Each bot will be armed with 8 snowballs. The team with the most hits at the end of the match will be crowned the winner. You can sign up to control one of the bots on www.oneplus.com/snowbots.

If you’re particularly daring, OnePlus is also running a competition that will let 9 pairs of lucky recruits travel to Finland and take the Snowbots on in person in an opening Human vs. Robots event that’ll kick off the snow war. The company hasn’t revealed the exact details how to enter.

Related: These are the best phones with 5G

All we know is that it’ll “host a special community contest on its social channels to select a few lucky users who will have the opportunity to travel to Lapland and join the OnePlus Snowbot Battle in person.”

Interested in recruiting a snowbot for fulltime home security? Sadly the bots themselves won’t go up for sale after the event, with OnePlus reporting: “Legal team says no. The Snowbots can fire snowballs at 120 miles per hour. Health and safety and all.”

5G is a new networking technology that launched in select parts of the UK last year. It aims to offer users a variety of benefits including gigabit per second data transfer speeds, increased bandwidth and reduced latency. This’ll let users do things like downloading entire TV series in seconds and streaming triple A games over the cloud using services like Google Stadia and GeForce Now.

OnePlus was one of the first companies to launch a 5G handset last year. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is carried by EE in the UK.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…