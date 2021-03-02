OnePlus has a ‘moonshot’ reveal planned for March 8, but what could it mean?

OnePlus has a “moonshot” planned for an announcement on March 8, when it is widely expected to reveal the OnePlus 9 handset.

A new teaser on the company’s website shows an image of the Earth taken from the surface of the Moon, along with the caption “something new is on the horizon.”

It encourages users to stay tuned for March 8 while asking users to submit their email addresses to be kept in the loop. The microsite was also teased by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Monday.

It’s not uncommon for the company to tease its phones, but the use of the word “moonshot” for the title of the page suggests there might be something bigger afoot. Google uses the term to describe its more ambitious longterm projects, so it might be that OnePlus is planning similar in scope.

It could also be related to photography. Could we be about to see a OnePlus phone with telescopic capabilities great enough to get a decent picture of the lunar surface? As The Verge points out, the photo used in the teaser is similar to a classic shot taken from the moon by a Hasselblad camera. Could OnePlus be teaming up with the legendary camera firm?

The camera experience on OnePlus flagships hasn’t traditionally matched those of high-end Android rivals, so a major camera boost would surely be welcomed by fans of the ‘Never Settle’ company.

Elsewhere, we’re expecting to see a OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The top devices are also expected to benefit from superfast wireless charging speeds reaching 45W. A more affordable version, potentially called the OnePlus 9R, is also likely to be announced during the March 8 event. We’re excited to hear what the company has in store next week.

