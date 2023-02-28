OnePlus confirms first foldable smartphone is coming very soon

OnePlus has officially confirmed that they will launch a foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023.

The company announced the news at its “From Fast & Smooth to Beyond” panel discussion at Mobile World Congress, which is taking place right now in Barcelona.

OnePlus isn’t revealing any specifics on its first foldable phone, but company President and COO Kinder Liu did say that “Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience”.

This isn’t going to be an attempt to undercut the current premium foldable market either, by the sound of it. “It must be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects,” said Liu. “We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

The company claims that more details around the OnePlus foldable will be forthcoming “in the coming months.”

Besides news of a new foldable, OnePlus used its panel discussion to talk about the key to the smooth feeling of its phones. You’ll be unsurprised to learn that it’s through a combination of powerful hardware and software tuning.

The company apparently plans to bring its ‘fast and smooth’ approach to other product categories over the next three to five years.

In the mean time, OnePlus has been showing off a flashy concept phone at MWC 2023. As the name suggests, the OnePlus 11 Concept is an enhanced version of the brand’s recent OnePlus 11 flagship phone.

New to this unique model is an active cooling system, with the improbable name of ‘Active CryoFlux’, which can be partially seen through the back cover. You’d better believe there’s RGB lighting.

As well as bolstering performance, this cooling system can potentially improved charging speeds.