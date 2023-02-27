 large image

This is the wild OnePlus 11 Concept phone you’ll never be able to buy

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

OnePlus only launched its latest flagship phone in Europe mere weeks ago, so it’s a surprise to see a new version of the OnePlus 11 appear at MWC 2023.

However, this isn’t a standard device you’ll actually be able to buy – instead, OnePlus is using the show in Barcelona to showcase another of its concept devices. This time it’s a version of the OnePlus 11 with a rather nifty cooling system baked into its rear casing.

The OnePlus 11 Concept features a new active cooling system that can be seen through the slightly transparent rear casing, giving this device a look quite unlike any device from the brand before.

OnePlus 11 Concept MWC back with cooling
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Named Active CryoFlux, OnePlus claimed that the new system could reduce a phone’s temperature by 2.1 degrees, increasing how many frames per second a game can display by 3-4.

There’s also a minor benefit to charging times, with OnePlus touting the addition of this new cooling system will save roughly 30-45 seconds over the course of a full charge.

Now, while extra frames and a very minor reduction in charging times are always welcome, it’s clear this is mostly a visual trick. As you can see in the images, the CryoFlux gives the Concept a futuristic style, with the cooling liquid moving around the back of the phone. OnePlus has also a blue light around the camera sensor, adding another extra visual flourish.

OnePlus 11 Concept MWC front with screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

According to OnePlus, the camera surrounding is a Guilloche etching – or a precise decorative technique often found in watches. It does make for an eye-catching device, especially when compared to much of the Android phone market.

Aside from the redesigned back, the rest of the device very much resembles the excellent OnePlus 11 – although reps at a briefing ahead of the launch did state the screen has a slightly sharper curvature.

OnePlus 11 Concept MWC back
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a concept device from OnePlus. At CES 2020, it unveiled a device with a camera system that could vanish thanks to the addition of some clever colour-changing glass. We’ve yet to see this tech make its way to a consumer-friendly OnePlus device, so there’s really no saying whether we’ll see this cooling system in a future phone you can actually buy.

