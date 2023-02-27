This is the wild OnePlus 11 Concept phone you’ll never be able to buy

OnePlus only launched its latest flagship phone in Europe mere weeks ago, so it’s a surprise to see a new version of the OnePlus 11 appear at MWC 2023.

However, this isn’t a standard device you’ll actually be able to buy – instead, OnePlus is using the show in Barcelona to showcase another of its concept devices. This time it’s a version of the OnePlus 11 with a rather nifty cooling system baked into its rear casing.

The OnePlus 11 Concept features a new active cooling system that can be seen through the slightly transparent rear casing, giving this device a look quite unlike any device from the brand before.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Named Active CryoFlux, OnePlus claimed that the new system could reduce a phone’s temperature by 2.1 degrees, increasing how many frames per second a game can display by 3-4.

There’s also a minor benefit to charging times, with OnePlus touting the addition of this new cooling system will save roughly 30-45 seconds over the course of a full charge.

Now, while extra frames and a very minor reduction in charging times are always welcome, it’s clear this is mostly a visual trick. As you can see in the images, the CryoFlux gives the Concept a futuristic style, with the cooling liquid moving around the back of the phone. OnePlus has also a blue light around the camera sensor, adding another extra visual flourish.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

According to OnePlus, the camera surrounding is a Guilloche etching – or a precise decorative technique often found in watches. It does make for an eye-catching device, especially when compared to much of the Android phone market.

Aside from the redesigned back, the rest of the device very much resembles the excellent OnePlus 11 – although reps at a briefing ahead of the launch did state the screen has a slightly sharper curvature.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a concept device from OnePlus. At CES 2020, it unveiled a device with a camera system that could vanish thanks to the addition of some clever colour-changing glass. We’ve yet to see this tech make its way to a consumer-friendly OnePlus device, so there’s really no saying whether we’ll see this cooling system in a future phone you can actually buy.