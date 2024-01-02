OnePlus Buds 3 could be a stone cold bargain for under £100

The anticipated OnePlus Buds 3 could pack quite a lot in for a lot less, according to a new leak.

The much-teased OnePlus Buds 3 will be available for just 99 Euros when they arrive on the continent, by the end of this month in Europe. They’ll be revealed for the Chinese market on January 4.

Considering the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 cost 179 Euros/£179, this is quite the price cut on a spec sheet that sounds pretty Pro indeed, even without the moniker. Previous pricing strategies would suggest they’ll be £99 in the UK.

According to the noted leaker Max Jamboor, they will have Google Fast Pair support and dual connectivity. The leaker also said there’ll be battery life of up to 44 hours, as well as support for 3D spatial sound and LHDC 5.0 for wireless high def audio.

The report also says there’ll be a 10.4mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, while there’s said to be 48 db of active noise cancellation. IP55 water resistance is also on the table according to the leak.

The successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has been a year in the making and is expected to go on sale alongside the OnePlus 12 range.

We gave the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 a 4-star rating and slapped a Trusted Reviews recommended badge for good measure. Our reviewer commended the impressive noise cancelling, great fit and comfort and good call quality and “warm appealing audio”.

Our reviewer concluded: “Another good partner for OnePlus’ smartphones, the Buds Pro 2 feature impressive ANC, very good call quality and good comfort levels, but they’re not the most exciting or dynamic true wireless to listen to.”