OnePlus and AMD join CES 2022 exodus

OnePlus and AMD are the latest companies to pull out of CES 2022 in January owning to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Both smartphone maker OnePlus and semiconductor giant AMD have decided not to attend the January 5 event in Las Vegas, which is invariably the biggest tech event of the year.

AMD issued the following statement to that effect: “After careful deliberation, AMD has decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and will instead transition to a virtual experience. While the AMD 2022 Product Premiere was always planned as a digital-only livestream, our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities.”

OnePlus wasn’t holding such a large-scale event at CES 2022, but a reveal of the OnePlus 10 series had been rumoured for around the time of the show. Whatever the shape of the company’s plans, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and CNET have both confirmed that it won’t be attending CES 2022 in person.

OnePlus and AMD join a growing list of CES 2022 no-shows, including such major names as Microsoft, Intel, Google and Amazon. Meta, General Motors, Lenovo, Twitter, MSI, and even show sponsor T-Mobile have also withdrawn.

All of which rather begs the question as to why this year’s event hasn’t been cancelled altogether. The Consumer Technology Association issued a response to the early spate of cancellations insisting that the January 5-8 event would commence “with strong safety measures in place,” giving “those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally”.