 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus and AMD join CES 2022 exodus

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus and AMD are the latest companies to pull out of CES 2022 in January owning to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Both smartphone maker OnePlus and semiconductor giant AMD have decided not to attend the January 5 event in Las Vegas, which is invariably the biggest tech event of the year.

AMD issued the following statement to that effect: “After careful deliberation, AMD has decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas and will instead transition to a virtual experience. While the AMD 2022 Product Premiere was always planned as a digital-only livestream, our in-person engagements will now transition to virtual in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, partners and communities.”

OnePlus wasn’t holding such a large-scale event at CES 2022, but a reveal of the OnePlus 10 series had been rumoured for around the time of the show. Whatever the shape of the company’s plans, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and CNET have both confirmed that it won’t be attending CES 2022 in person.

OnePlus and AMD join a growing list of CES 2022 no-shows, including such major names as Microsoft, Intel, Google and Amazon. Meta, General Motors, Lenovo, Twitter, MSI, and even show sponsor T-Mobile have also withdrawn.

All of which rather begs the question as to why this year’s event hasn’t been cancelled altogether. The Consumer Technology Association issued a response to the early spate of cancellations insisting that the January 5-8 event would commence “with strong safety measures in place,” giving “those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally”.

You might like…

What to expect from AMD in 2022

What to expect from AMD in 2022

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
OnePlus 10 Pro release will be earlier than expected

OnePlus 10 Pro release will be earlier than expected

Jon Mundy 1 week ago
CES 2022: What can we expect from the huge tech show?

CES 2022: What can we expect from the huge tech show?

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.