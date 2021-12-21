 large image

OnePlus 10 Pro release will be earlier than expected

Jon Mundy

The OnePlus 10 Pro release date is going to be earlier than expected, it’s been confirmed.

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has taken to Weibo with a OnePlus 10 Pro hashtag and the simple (Google Translated) line: “see you in January”.

This would represent a significantly earlier launch than we’re used to seeing for a OnePlus flagship. This year’s OnePlus 9 Pro was announced alongside the OnePlus 9 on March 23, and even that was considered early.

Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro was announced on April 14, while the previous year saw the OnePlus 7 Pro revealed on May 14.

It’s not hard to see why OnePlus might be in a bit of a rush to get its new flagship phone to market. It skipped its usual T-model refresh this year, meaning the only late-2021 OnePlus release has been the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition.

That phone wasn’t a new phone at all, but rather a playful reskin of the OnePlus Nord 2 that initially rolled out in July.

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be a fairly iterative update over the OnePlus 9 Pro. We know it’s getting the usual performance bump via the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but its 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display sounds the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro’s.

We’ve heard that the camera will feature either a 48MP or 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP 3.3X telephoto. Which again sounds a lot like its predecessor.

One clear improvement could come with a larger 5000mAh battery, which should provide a welcome boost in the stamina department, as well as faster 80W wired charging. We’ll know for sure when the OnePlus 10 Pro release rolls around early next year.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
