OnePlus is now letting consumers purchase its products through Amazon UK.

Trusted Reviews spotted a listing from the company on Amazon UK this morning. Previously, UK-based customers could only get their hands on the company’s wares by going to either O2 or OnePlus directly.

It currently only appears to be selling the OnePlus 6 on Amazon UK (with free delivery), though we expect this to change when the Chinese firm’s next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T goes on sale in Europe on November 6 − a week after it launches on October 30.

OnePlus has been busy teasing the upcoming handset over the past few weeks, and has already confirmed a selection of key details.

The biggest news is that it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, which OnePlus calls ‘Screen Unlock’.

Unfortunately, this means the 6T will likely be OnePlus’ priciest handset yet. The company has also decided to ditch the headphone jack, but this means better battery life. Swings and roundabouts.

We’re also expecting the handset to feature a 6.4-inch display with a ‘waterdrop’-style notch, a Snapdragon 845 processor and a two-sensor camera arrangement around the back, possibly combining a 16-megapixel sensor with a secondary 20-megapixel sensor − just like its predecessor.

Head here if you fancy checking out OnePlus’ devices on Amazon for yourself.

