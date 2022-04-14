 large image

OnePlus Ace officially confirmed for April 21 launch

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will be launching a new line of smartphones with the OnePlus Ace on April 21.

The company has posted images of the phone on its Chinese website, along with the promise of a launch at 19:00 local time on April 1. Headlining the page is the (Google Translated) line: “The ace comes on stage, fast ,steady and ruthless”, along with “OnePlus Ace new product launch”.

As for the images themselves, they match previous leaks relating to the so-called OnePlus 10R, including a recent promotional image over on Amazon India.

All reveal a phone that looks much like the Realme GT Neo 3, but with an interesting dual-textured finish. There are fine vertical stripes on the side with the camera module, and a smoother finish on the other half of the phone.

That Realme GT Neo 3 comparison could be telling, as it’s been rumoured that the OnePlus Ace will essentially be a rebadged version of that phone. OnePlus has separately confirmed (via Weibo) that the OnePlus Ace will be powered by a new MediaTek 8100 processor, just like the aforementioned Realme GT Neo 3.

The latter phone also comes equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, and rapid 150W charging. The GT Neo 3’s triple camera system is fronted by a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, just like the OnePlus Nord 2 before it.

Basically, if the OnePlus Ace does indeed closely resemble the Realme GT Neo 3, there’s every chance it will slot into the ‘affordable flagship’ hole vacated by the no-show OnePlus 10 this year. Here’s hoping we get news of a global launch before too long.

