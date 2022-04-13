 large image

OnePlus could be set to play with texture for its forthcoming phones

Jon Mundy

It seems OnePlus is set to shake things up on the design front with its forthcoming smartphone launches, with an interesting dual texture approach tipped for the OnePlus 10R phone.

The brand fell into a bit of a design rut with last year’s offerings, especially the somewhat bland OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagships.

Whatever you think of the OnePlus 10 Pro, it shows signs of a slightly bolder approach to design. That boldness could be set to extend to the company’s upcoming roster of more affordable phones.

Yesterday we reported that two new OnePlus phones – likely the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R – will be coming to select markets on April 28. At least one of those phones, the OnePlus 10R could sport a funky split texture.

One Twitter user has spotted what appears to be a product shot of the rear of the OnePlus 10R over on Amazon India. It seems to show a unique split-textured finish for the upcoming phone.

On one side there’s a vertical stripe material, while the other seems courser, like the company’s sandstone cases (themselves a nod to the original OnePlus One). Alternatively, that latter finish could be perfectly smooth with a frosted visual finish, rather like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Whatever it looks like, we’re expecting the OnePlus 10R to essentially resemble the Realme GT Neo 3, at least below its fancy new dual-textured finish.

That phone is expected to bear a new MediaTek 8100 processor, ridiculously speedy 150W charging, and a sportscar-like design.

