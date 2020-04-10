OnePlus 8 design revealed early and it’s all about that haze

OnePlus has surprisingly revealed the OnePlus 8 Series smartphone design, less than a week before the company plans to officially launch the phone.

In a forum post, accompanied by sketches and a video, the company is showing off the new Glacial Green colour, while revealing the new phone will be thinner and lighter.

The key to achieving this gorgeous new design, according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is the fifth generation of the firm’s matte-frosted glass casing. Lau says a new crafting process results in a higher degree of haze (64%-82% compared with 40-64% on the 4th-gen).

OnePlus says it results in an unprecedented smooth and fine texture, while the centre of the 3D curved glass has been flattened to “yield a cleaner look as light reflects off it.”

The blog post outlines it experimented with 300 colour and texture combinations before settling on Glacial Green. Lau writes: “With this colour, we aim to invoke fresh, environmentally friendly, natural, and youthful feelings.”

Related: OnePlus 7T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20

The company said the design is geared so the “phone can sit ergonomically and comfortably in the palm of your hand, bringing you a truly “burdenless” experience.” You can see the result in the video below:

OnePlus is launching the phone on April 14 and we’ll be covering the event here on Trusted Reviews. The company has already confirmed many of the top-line specs including the debut of the 30W wireless charging.

OnePlus is promising peak wireless charging output of 30W under the Warp Charge 30 Wireless branding, and promising the new phones will go from 1% to 50% charge in just half an hour.

The firm is also pledging the Snapdragon 865 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate for the display. We will have to wait and see what the firm has in store for the camera array.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …