In the market for a new OnePlus phone, but not sure if you should go for its spiffy new OnePlus 7T or the still pretty recent OnePlus 7?

You’re not the only one. From a distance both phones look pretty similar and with the original OnePlus still less than six months old, how many serious changes could the company have made to the new 7T? As it turns out, quite a few. Scroll down to find out how the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 compare.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 design: What’s the difference?

Visually, there’s not a lot of difference between the regular OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T. Both have similar mixed-metal and glass designs to the older OnePlus 6T. This may make them sound dull, but, for us here at Trusted, the design is still an awesome selling point for both phones.

Both come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and cool slider control that lets you switch to silent, vibrate and noisy audio settings on the fly. The dual speakers and dew-drop front camera housing also make both phones great for Netflix.

The only big design change you’ll see is round back. The OnePlus 7T has a reworked triple-sensor camera set-up that combines 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultra-wide parts. The three sensors are contained in circular housing. The OnePlus 7 has a dual-sensor set-up that combines the same 48-megapixel main sensor with a five-megapixel depth sensor.

The only real issue I have with both phones’ design is that neither has an IP water-resistance rating, which means you’ll want to avoid getting them wet.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 specs: The big changes are under the hood

The bigger differences between the two lie under the surface. The most significant is the fact the OnePlus 7T has a larger 6.55-inch, FHD+, Fluid AMOLED display.

Though it has the same FHD+ resolution as the OnePlus 7’s 6.41-inch AMOLED screen, the upgrade is a key change that brings a key feature of the OnePlus 7 Pro to the regular 7 series. It means the T-variant has a 90Hz refresh rate. To non-techies this means the 7T’s screen is significantly smoother to use and better for gaming than the regular OnePlus 7’s, which has a bog-standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The newer OnePlus 7T’s gaming chops are further boosted by the move to Qualcomm’s newer Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU. The 855 Plus is an improved version of the 855 chip used in the OnePlus 7 that aims to improve gaming performance.

The final notable change is the migration to OnePlus’s new 30T Fast Charge tech. OnePlus claims the new tech will let the 7T go from 0% to 70% charge after 30 minutes on the mains. This means, on paper, it’ll charge way faster than the OnePlus 7, which uses 30 Warp Charge tech.

You can see a full breakdown of the two phones’ specs in the table below.

Spec OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7 Screen 6.55-inch, FHD+, Fluid AMOLED 6.41-inch, FHD+, AMOLED CPU Snapdragon 855 Plus Snapdragon 855 RAM 8GB 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB 128/256GB Front camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel Rear camera Triple sensor: 48-megapixel main,12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide Dual sensor: 48-megapixel main and five-megapixel depth Battery 3800mAh, 30T Warp Charge 3700mAh, 30 Warp Charge

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 price: How much more expensive is the new OnePlus?

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed how much the 7T costs. But if the pricing of past T-variants is anything to go by, it shouldn’t be too much more than the regular OnePlus 7, which retails for £499 (128GB)/£549 (256GB).

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 early verdict

The OnePlus 7T may have a very similar design to the OnePlus 7, but the changes OnePlus has made are uniformly positive. The upgraded camera setup should offer radically better performance in key areas, like nature photography and group shots. The upgraded fast charge tech and CPU should also future-proof it, making it a better choice for new buyers, technically. We’re not convinced it’ll be worth upgrading if you already own a OnePlus 7, however.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…