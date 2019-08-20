OnePlus 7T launch date rumoured and you won’t have to wait long

A launch date has been rumoured for OnePlus’ latest handset and it could be just around the corner. How will it improve on the OnePlus 7 Pro?

According to @Samsung_Leaks, the OnePlus 7T will be announced on September 26 in India and October 10 in the US and Europe. The device will then become available to buy from October 15. This would slot in with previous launches of OnePlus’ ‘T’ editions, the last two of which both arrived in October. With the device just five weeks away from its first official appearance, what can we expect to see?

Related: Best Phones

So far we know very little about the OnePlus 7T, as rumours have been thin on the ground. It isn’t even clear yet whether there will be a T version of both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, as this year’s earlier two-tier product system is new ground for the brand. But we do reckon it’s very likely that the device(s) will have a new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip to boost performance even above the impressive levels of OnePlus’ previous devices.

Related: Best Android Phones

However, we can certainly think of a few areas for improvement for this year’s existing range of OnePlus phones. For a start, we were disappointed by the lack of any IP rating (certified water and dust resistance) or wireless charging capability on both phones. Furthermore, at launch, the cameras were quite underwhelming despite some improvements over last year’s phones; especially on the OnePlus 7 which lacked the versatility offered by its premium sibling’s extra sensor.

We’d also like to see the standard OnePlus 7 upgraded with a screen refresh rate to match the impressive 90Hz viewing on offer from the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Related: Best Phablets

We’re looking forward to seeing what improvements OnePlus has in store for the 7T. Remember to check back on Trusted Reviews after it’s released for our full in-depth review of the device.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More