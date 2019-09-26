Eager to grab the new OnePlus 7T but unsure if you should invest in a screen protector at the same time to keep its beautiful Fluid AMOLED display scratch free?

Well don’t worry, we’re here to help save you some cash and answer the key question:

Does the OnePlus 7T come with a screen protector?

The OnePlus 7T has a screen protector pre-installed. You don’t have to worry about buying one to manually install.

The OnePlus 7T is the latest smartphone from the Chinese tech upstart that brought us the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G earlier this year.

The OnePlus 7T is a tweaked version of the OnePlus 7 that comes with a variety of technical upgrades. These include a new 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display that, coupled with its new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, make it on paper significantly better for mobile gamers.

OnePlus has also added new 30T Warp Charge tech and upgraded the OnePlus 7T’s camera setup. The OnePlus 7T has an improved triple sensor rear camera featuring 48-megapixel main,12-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide parts.

The regular OnePlus 7 features a more basic dual-sensor rear camera with the same 48-megapixel main snapper and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The only detail we don’t currently have is how much the OnePlus 7T will cost, though we’re expecting it to be between £500-£600 based off the company’s past pricing strategy.

OnePlus is expected to reveal the OnePlus 7T’s price at an event on the 10th of October. The company is also expected to launch a OnePlus 7T Pro at the event.

You can find out what regions the OnePlus 7T will launch in our handy “when is the OnePlus 7T out?” guide.

There’s currently no word if the company will launch a T-version of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

