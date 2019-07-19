OnePlus 7 series gets latest Android Q Beta – but be careful

Another iteration of the next generation of Android’s operating system has made its way to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro — but don’t just rush in.

The Android Q Developer Preview 3 is now available for users of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices, as the manufacturer announced on its official forum. But the poster was keen to stress that it’s recommended only to people with experience as developers, writing “Proceed at your own risk” and cautioning customers against the possibility of “bricking” their phone with the update. Fortunately, there are detailed instructions provided for confident consumers who would like to experience the latest software features without risking their precious handset.

Related: Best Phones

There’s not yet a comprehensive list of features included in this specific software package, but Android Q is known to be taking the operating system forward with some bold new steps. Perhaps the most popular of these is Dark Theme, which changes the colours of the interface to black and grey, softening the impact on your eyes when you’re browsing through your phone. Full gesture navigation will also be implemented, replacing the strange hybrid currently running on Android Pie.

Another new feature is ‘Bubbles’, somewhat similar to Facebook Messenger’s Chat Heads, which allows you to multi-task with messaging apps.

Related: Best Android Phones

In our glowing OnePlus 7 Pro review, we specifically praised the Oxygen OS user interface, so we hope that it’s own unique style is not blunted too much by its next Android update. We also praised its top-notch performance, stunning 90Hz screen and great battery life. We were a little disappointed by camera quality and lack of flagship features such as wireless charging and water resistance, but these omissions weren’t enough to prevent us from giving it a 4.5 star out of 5 verdict and a Trusted Reviews recommendation.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More