OnePlus 7 Pro is real and it’s going to have three rear cameras

The OnePlus 7 Pro is set to be announced in May and it looks like one of the key features will be a triple camera array on the back.

We know this little juicy nugget of information not from an unverified rumour, but from OnePlus itself who tweeted out a short video clip hyping up its May 14 launch event.

The clip, which you can see below, features an outline of the phone with a clear look at the three cameras on the back. This will be the first time OnePlus has launched a phone with more than two cameras on the back.

The tweet also features a hashtag for the OnePlus 7 Pro which is going to be the top-tier device released by the brand at the event. We’d assume the triple camera setup will be exclusive to the Pro model and not featured on the regular OnePlus 7.

OnePlus is no stranger to heavily teasing its new phones before release and we’ve already heard quite a lot about the OnePlus 7. We know one of the versions will be a 5G handset coming to the UK via EE and that the Pro model will feature some interesting screen tech.

OnePlus 7 will follow the OnePlus 6T from 2018 and we assume it’ll pack high-end specs with a price that’s lower than competition like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro. Whether the aforementioned Pro version will try to keep the price low or instead try and offer the best specs and features possible remains to be seen.

Whatever happens we don’t have much longer to wait to officially hear all the details about the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The launch event is happening at various locations on May 14 and we’ll be reporting live from the London event bringing you all details.