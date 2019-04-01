The OnePlus 7 looks beyond stunning in these leaked concept renders

The OnePlus 7 is widely expected to be the Chinese startup’s first flagship reveal of 2019 – and its rumoured all-screen display and nifty new camera design look absolutely stunning in leaked concept photos of the device.

Recent OnePlus 7 rumours have suggested that the forthcoming handset could feature up a pop-up front camera design, allowing it do away with the teardrop notch seen on last year’s OnePlus 6T and achieve a true edge-to-edge display with no bezel in sight.

Now, YouTube user Waqar Khan has released a concept trailer for the forthcoming OnePlus flagship showing off what it might look like if it adopts these features – and it’s safe to say it would be an absolute stunner.

The pop-up selfie cam is the most eye-catching feature imagined by the concept renders, along with that glorious 100% screen ratio, but there’s also a tripe-camera system on the back of the handset based on rumours the OnePlus 7 will add a third lens to the phone’s rear snapping arsenal.

Such a spec seems increasingly de rigueur for Android flagships, and we can’t imagine OnePlus wanting to be left behind as rivals like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro continue to up the stakes in the smartphone camera wars.

Of course, it’s important to remember that Khan’s concepts are based purely on speculation surrounding the OnePlus 7, and we won’t how closely his imagination aligns with the truth until the device is actually released.

Given that the OnePlus 6 was first in late-May last year, though, the OnePlus 7 launch might not be that far away. The manufacturer typically likes to release two handsets each year, with an incremental upgrade (last year, this was the OnePlus 6T) following in autumn.

But in 2019, there could actually be three new OnePlus smartphones, as the firm has committed to debuting a 5G-ready handset – and this could easily be a standalone device that adds to the OnePlus range.

You can watch the full OnePlus 7 concept video below.

Other specs likely to feature on the OnePlus 7 include Qualcomm’s latest high-end Snapdragon 855 SoC.

What do you think of the rumoured OnePlus 7 pop-up camera design? We’re on social media @TrustedReviews.