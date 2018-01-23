There’s a tweak available for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T that vows to make the camera a little less disappointing.

OnePlus Camera M is an aftermarket modification (listed on XDA-Developers) that turbocharges the default camera application by increasing the standard image quality, thus yielding more detail.

“In the run-up to the launch of the OnePlus 5, all the hype surrounded the new camera, but I found it was the weakest part of the phone,” said our resident Mobile and Tablets Editor Max Parker.

“For the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus seems to have reigned in its expectations slightly and focused less on the camera, which is probably a good thing,” he added in our comprehensive review of the handset.

There’s a rather frustrating caveat, though: OnePlus Camera M has to be installed using Magisk, an application that’s only available for rooted smartphones running an AOSP-based ROM, like OmniROM.

That means you’ll have to tinker with your unit’s firmware to run Camera M – and that’s risky as one wrong move could render it useless, so we wouldn’t recommend installing it on your primary (or work) device.

Have you installed OnePlus Camera M on your OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.