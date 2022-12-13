 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus 11R affordable flagship specs leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Specs and images for a new affordable flagship, the OnePlus 11R, have leaked online.

We’re all expecting OnePlus to announce its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, over the coming weeks. However, it’s recently emerged that there’ll be a second, more affordable device on offer, the OnePlus 11R.

Now, specs and component images for the OnePlus 11R appear to have leaked online, courtesy of MySmartPrice, which claims to have obtained the details from a prototype.

As well as a curved display and the brand’s signature alert slider, it’s been claimed that the new phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. That was considered the leading flagship Android chip until very recently, so we’re not talking about a huge drop-off in performance here compared with the OnePlus 11 and its inevitable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Intriguingly, the report also claims that the OnePlus 11R will see the brand debuting an IR blaster. This is a feature we usually associate with Xiaomi and its various sub-brands, and it will enable the OnePlus 11R to be used as a universal remote control.

It’s claimed that the OnePlus 11R will be fronted by an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution, which sounds like standard “affordable flagship” fare to us.

There’ll also be a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main, which is likely to be backed by a Sony IMX766 image sensor. That’s the same as on the OnePlus Nord 2T. The report even features a close-up snap of the camera component.

It also mentions the possibility of a 13-megapixel ultrawide and an unspecified 2-megapixel back-up, which seems likely to be a depth sensor. There’ll be a 16-megapixel selfie camera around the front.

Meanwhile, stamina shouldn’t be an issue thanks to a 5000mAh battery.

We’ll doubtlessly be hearing more about the OnePlus 11R over the coming weeks. If accurate, it could see OnePlus supplying a compelling flagship one-two for the first time since the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 in 2021.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
OnePlus 10T Review

OnePlus 10T Review

Peter Phelps 4 months ago
OnePlus 10 Pro Review

OnePlus 10 Pro Review

Peter Phelps 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.