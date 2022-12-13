OnePlus 11R affordable flagship specs leak

Specs and images for a new affordable flagship, the OnePlus 11R, have leaked online.

We’re all expecting OnePlus to announce its new flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, over the coming weeks. However, it’s recently emerged that there’ll be a second, more affordable device on offer, the OnePlus 11R.

Now, specs and component images for the OnePlus 11R appear to have leaked online, courtesy of MySmartPrice, which claims to have obtained the details from a prototype.

As well as a curved display and the brand’s signature alert slider, it’s been claimed that the new phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. That was considered the leading flagship Android chip until very recently, so we’re not talking about a huge drop-off in performance here compared with the OnePlus 11 and its inevitable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Intriguingly, the report also claims that the OnePlus 11R will see the brand debuting an IR blaster. This is a feature we usually associate with Xiaomi and its various sub-brands, and it will enable the OnePlus 11R to be used as a universal remote control.

It’s claimed that the OnePlus 11R will be fronted by an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution, which sounds like standard “affordable flagship” fare to us.

There’ll also be a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main, which is likely to be backed by a Sony IMX766 image sensor. That’s the same as on the OnePlus Nord 2T. The report even features a close-up snap of the camera component.

It also mentions the possibility of a 13-megapixel ultrawide and an unspecified 2-megapixel back-up, which seems likely to be a depth sensor. There’ll be a 16-megapixel selfie camera around the front.

Meanwhile, stamina shouldn’t be an issue thanks to a 5000mAh battery.

We’ll doubtlessly be hearing more about the OnePlus 11R over the coming weeks. If accurate, it could see OnePlus supplying a compelling flagship one-two for the first time since the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 in 2021.