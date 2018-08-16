Oculus Rift owners will soon get access to a great VR games subscription

You can now use the Oculus Rift to play games purchased from Viveport, which is arch-competitor HTC’s own online virtual reality store.

By itself this isn’t too remarkable, since most of what’s available on VivePort can already be accessed from the Rift-friendly Steam marketplace or Oculus’ own store.

But where it gets interesting is with the Viveport subscription, which lets you grab five VR games a month for a single fee of £8.99 a month.

That’s a decent deal, since the majority of VR experiences available at the moment are pretty short, and can normally be completed over the course of a couple of weekends.

A subscription feels like the perfect way to dip into the steadily growing VR market without spending loads of money on games that you might only place once or twice.

Of course, if you find anything that really connects with you (Beat Saber, we’re looking at you), then you can always purchase it from a store of your choosing.

Stronger together

The integration of the two headsets seems to be a sign that both Oculus and HTC are realising that the VR market simply isn’t big enough at the moment to try and split it in two.

You’ve been able to use an Oculus Rift to play games on Steam for a little while now, and the only store left that’s platform specific is Oculus’ (and even this will play nicely with Steam purchases).

