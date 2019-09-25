Oculus Quest will soon be able play Rift games thanks to incredible update

Facebook announced during its Oculus Connect 6 conference that the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset will see a new software update that will allow it to connect your gaming PC to access a larger library of games.

This effectively sees the Oculus Quest get the same benefits of the Oculus Rift S, while still retaining its ability to play low-powered games independent of a computer.

Mark Zuckerberg himself confirmed the new feature, Oculus Link, will become available via a new software update in November 2019. A new dedicated USB-C cable provided by Facebook will connect the Oculus headset to an external computer, giving it access to your desktop’s library of games.

Games such as Skyrim VR and Doom VFR will suddenly become playable on the Oculus Quest thanks to the new Oculus Link feature, making the headset incredibly more versatile.

The Oculus Link update will effectively make the Oculus Rift S redundant, despite the headset releasing earlier this year. The Oculus Rift S has the same price as the Quest, but lacks the ability to run games independent of a computer.

Facebook also announced hand tracking will be arriving on the Oculus Quest, allowing you to interact with digital objects in the virtual world without the need for controllers or additional sensors.

Hand tracking should make interactions feel a lot more natural, with no need to press a button to grab a bow and arrow or select an item on a menu.

Facebook will introduce hand tracking to the Oculus Quest via an update early next year.

Another confirmed update for the Oculus Quest will allow you to transfer purchased Oculus Go games to the headset. Facebook gave the example that if you own Thumper on the Oculus Go Store, you’ll soon be able to play that game on the Quest too with no additional purchase.

Finally, Zuckerberg revealed a new social space called Facebook Horizon for the Oculus Quest, which allows users to interact with friends via animated avatars and take part in all sorts of activities.

