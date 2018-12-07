O2 promises compensation for massive outage – here’s what you’ll get

If you were one of the millions of customers affected by the crippling O2 network outage this week, at least you won’t have to pay for the privilege.

The network, which suffered major disruption throughout Thursday and into Friday, says it will be giving users up to two days credit on their accounts to compensate for the network fail.

O2 says its 3G services were back in action by 9:30pm on Thursday evening, while it wasn’t until 5:30am on Friday before 4G connectivity was restored.

An O2 spokesman said: “We’re very sorry about yesterday’s data issue. We understand how important it is to stay connected, especially at this time of year.

“We’d once again like to thank our customers for their patience. We’re doing all we can to make sure this issue doesn’t happen again.”

The two-days of credit will hit Pay Monthly, small business and mobile broadband customers’ accounts by the end of January, while pay-as-you-go users will get an additional 10% of credit next time they top up.

As well as O2’s 25 million customers, the outage also affected MVNO networks like Sky Mobile and Giff Gaff, who piggyback on O2’s spectrum. Those companies will provide compensation to its users separately.

The compensation of two days mobile credit is unlikely to please users for whom the outage affected their ability to work or communicate with family.

Yesterday O2 attributed the problems to a software issue, while infrastructure firm Ericsson said an expired certificate was behind the outage.

In a tweet, O2 wrote: “One of our 3rd party suppliers has identified a software issue in their system. Our technical teams are working extremely hard to resolve this. We’d encourage you to use Wi-Fi wherever you can and we are really sorry.”

