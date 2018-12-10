O2 texts compensation details to customers after massive network outage

O2 has started contacting its customers via text, to apologise for last week’s major outage.

The mobile operator’s network suffered major disruption throughout Thursday and into Friday, and the company says it will give users up to two days of credit on their accounts as an apology.

Trusted Reviews‘ Computing Editor Tom Newton, who’s an O2 customer, received a text message today, reading: “We’re very sorry for Thursday’s network issues. We understand how important it is to stay connected, especially at this time of year.

“You’ll receive a credit for two days of your monthly airtime subscription charges by the end of January. We’re doing all we can to make sure this issue doesn’t happen again.”

O2 says its 3G services were back in action by 9:30pm on Thursday evening, while it wasn’t until 5:30am on Friday before 4G connectivity was restored.

The two days of credit will hit Pay Monthly, small business and mobile broadband customers’ accounts by the end of January, while pay-as-you-go users will get an additional 10% of credit next time they top up.

As well as O2’s 25 million customers, the outage also affected MVNO networks like giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile, which all piggyback on O2’s spectrum.

Those companies will provide (or have already provided) compensation to its users separately. See below for details:

A quick look on Twitter shows that quite a lot of Sky Mobile customers feel a little short-changed…

