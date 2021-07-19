Nvidia’s GeForce RTX technologies will soon be supported by ARM processors. The update, which was announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this week, means gamers will have access to ray tracing and DLSS on ARM-based platforms for the first time.

Nvidia showcased two demos, giving users a preview of RTX running on a system with an ARM-based MediaTek Komanio 1200 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU.

However, there are currently no commercial systems that feature both an ARM processor and Nvidia GeForce GPU, so we’ll have to wait a little while longer before trying out the technology for ourselves.

The first demo showed Wolfenstein: Youngblood taking advantage of ray traced reflections and DLSS on ARM platform for the very first time, while the second previewed ray tracing in The Bistro with Nvidia’s RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) and Optix AI-Acceleration Denoiser (NRD) enabled too.

The RTXDI SDK allows developers to introduce dynamic lighting to gaming environments, while NRD utilises AI to speed up the rendering of high-fidelity images.

Nvidia has also ported other RTX SDKs to run on ARM processors, including Deep Learning Super Sampling (aka DLSS) which uses AI to boost the frame rate of intensive games.

“RTX is the most ground-breaking technology to come to PC gaming in the last two decades,” said general manager of MediaTek’s intelligent multimedia business unit, PC Tseng.

“MediaTek and NVIDIA are laying the foundation for a new category of Arm-based high-performance PCs.”

It’s not just gamers who will benefit from this update, either.

“NVIDIA extending RTX support to Arm and Linux has the potential to benefit games and industries such as automotive, where leading manufacturers use Unreal Engine not only for design visualization but also for digital cockpits and infotainment,” said vice president of engineering at Epic Games, Nick Penwarden.

“We always welcome powerful features and SDKs that can be leveraged across many platforms.”

You can see the demos in action below:

https://youtu.be/VBfci5hYN1c

RTXDI, NRD and RTXMU are all available on ARM processors with Linux and Chromium from today, while RTXGI and DLSS will be rolling out in the future.