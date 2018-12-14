Sky gives Now TV users the best Christmas present imaginable

Sky has gifted NOW TV subscribers all they could possibly want for Christmas – the ability to download movies and TV shows to watch offline.

Those with access to the Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Hayu packages will gain the ability to download content to watch at their leisure, at some point before December 25, a representative told T3.

The company had previously promised the functionality would arrive before the end of the year, but those pondering a boost to their festive programming arsenal can rest assured it will arrive in time for some festive viewing free from the confines of the internet.

A Sky spokesperson said: “We will be launching downloads across our Entertainment, Cinema and Hayu Passes for mobile and tablet devices before Christmas.”

The feature has been a long-time coming after the initial announcement alongside the Now TV Stick launch way back in January 2018.

The offline functionality will mean those travelling home for Christmas can help the time pass with some movies or shows previously downloaded. Users will need the Now TV app for iOS and Android in order to download the content. If there’s a download icon on the info screen, you can download and store offline for 30 days.

As T3 points out, there are some restrictions to consider. Specific episodes can only be downloaded twice, there’s no way to transfer the content to other devices and, due to licensing, not all of the content available can be downloaded.

It just so happens there are some cracking deals available for Now TV at the moment, which everyone can take advantage of. Here’s what’s on offer for those seeking a Sky Cinema Pass to get them through Christmas and beyond.

Are you impressed with Now TV’s festive offering? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.