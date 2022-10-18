 large image

Nothing to raise Ear (1) earbuds price by 50%

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nothing has announced that it is to boost the price of its Ear (1) earbuds by 50% from next week.

The Nothing Ear (1) currently sells for its launch price of $99 (£99 in the UK and €99 in Europe). However, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced on Twitter that this price will increase to $149 from October 26.

In Pei’s multi-part Twitter statement on the matter, he explains that this was “due to an increase in costs”. He goes on to expand on the ballooning costs associated with a start-up company going from three engineers to 185, and also references the maintenance cost of providing “15 firmware and tuning updates” since launch.

Having followed the launch of the Nothing Ear (1) with the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone earlier in the year, the London-based tech company will return to its audio roots with the launch of the Nothing Ear (Stick).

These fashion-focused earbuds are described as “feather-light” and “supremely comfortable” with an “ergonomic design”. The ‘Stick’ part of the name references a new cylindrical charging case.

Nothing hasn’t said anything about a similar rise in price for the Nothing Phone (1), which we rated quite highly in our four-star review. “The Nothing Phone (1) is a good all-rounder and for many, that’ll be enough, especially when it’s paired with a neat design that’ll certainly get people talking,” our own Max Parker wrote.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

