Nothing to raise Ear (1) earbuds price by 50%

Nothing has announced that it is to boost the price of its Ear (1) earbuds by 50% from next week.

The Nothing Ear (1) currently sells for its launch price of $99 (£99 in the UK and €99 in Europe). However, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced on Twitter that this price will increase to $149 from October 26.

In Pei’s multi-part Twitter statement on the matter, he explains that this was “due to an increase in costs”. He goes on to expand on the ballooning costs associated with a start-up company going from three engineers to 185, and also references the maintenance cost of providing “15 firmware and tuning updates” since launch.

Having followed the launch of the Nothing Ear (1) with the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone earlier in the year, the London-based tech company will return to its audio roots with the launch of the Nothing Ear (Stick).

These fashion-focused earbuds are described as “feather-light” and “supremely comfortable” with an “ergonomic design”. The ‘Stick’ part of the name references a new cylindrical charging case.

Nothing hasn’t said anything about a similar rise in price for the Nothing Phone (1), which we rated quite highly in our four-star review. “The Nothing Phone (1) is a good all-rounder and for many, that’ll be enough, especially when it’s paired with a neat design that’ll certainly get people talking,” our own Max Parker wrote.