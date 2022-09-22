 large image

Nothing teases fashion-focused Ear (stick) earbuds

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nothing company has teased its next set of earbuds, which will be named Ear (stick). Yes, it wouldn’t be a Nothing product without some needless brackets to go with its linguistically-challenging company name.

The product made its debut at a fashion show in London this week alongside some “iconic spiky knitwear” from Chet Lo. The product is coming soon and is described as “feather-light” and “supremely comfortable” with an “ergonomic design”. They’ll also be “exquisitely unique” according to a tweet from the company.

The name ‘stick’ appears to apply to the new charging case, shown off in the images. Apparently there are new buds to go with it too, although they are difficult to discern from the images provided by Nothing. That’s about all we know for now, although we did get an idea of the Nothing’s inspiration for the tech. It’s an awful lot of platitudes, basically.

A page on the Nothing website reads: “Chet Lo’s iconic spiky knitwear pushes the limits of what’s been done before. A classic style meets radical engineering. Made by breaking down traditions. Achieved through technology and transparency. Everything we believe in. A creative voice we want to celebrate.”

This will be the company’s third product, following the Nothing Ear (1) and the Nothing Phone (1), the latter of which was launched earlier this year. The Nothing Phone (1) received a four-star review from Trusted Reviews this summer and set itself apart with a unique LED arrangement on the rear panel, which can indicate incoming calls and notifications. It can also signify the charing level.

“The Nothing Phone (1) is a good mid-range Android phone that fails to really stand out from the crowded market unless you’re a big fan of the transparent look,” our own Max Parker wrote.

