Nothing is, well, not nothing but a new venture from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. It’s a company that’s been shrouded in mystery since they first announced themselves earlier in 2021, but they’re ready to release the first product from their ‘ecosystem’.

The Ear (1) are wireless earbuds with a unique design and… not much else is known beyond that. Nothing is a London-based company with have a heavy focus on merging technology and design, aiming to create smart tech that ‘removes the barriers between people and technology’.

So, here’s what we know about the mysterious Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds.

When will the Nothing Ear (1) be announced?

Technically, we suppose the Ear 1 has already been announced through images that show an opaque earbud, but the official announcement is scheduled for 27th July, 2pm BST. You can follow the countdown and sign up for more details on the Nothing website.

How much will Nothing true wireless cost?

From a cost perspective the Nothing Ear (1) are looking to be relatively inexpensive – $99 USD, €99 and £99. That’s quite significantly down on the likes of Apple, Bose and Sony in the true wireless stakes.

So it would seem that Nothing’s true competition will be among the budget market, but it still appears to see itself as an upmarket brand. It’ll be available to purchase from Selfridges, both online and in-store.

If you want to cut the queue, however, then to add to the hype, Nothing has teamed up online store StockX to exclusively release the first 100 units of the ear (1).

That would make Nothing the first consumer tech brand to launch via DropX, “a direct-to-consumer product release method designed by StockX to offer brands and creatives the opportunity to release new and exclusive products directly to their global audience.”

If you’re interested, the Nothing ear (1) DropX goes live on July 19th at 2pm BST, a week or so ahead of the official unveiling and ahead of their release in Selfridges.

What features will the Nothing Ear (1) have?

The Nothing Ear (1) will reportedly have active noise cancellation, putting it among the likes of the Urbanista London, Amazon Echo Buds 2 and Beats Studio Buds. How good will it be? At the moment that’s uncertain, but given the price and the form factor we wouldn’t expect Bose QuietComfort Earbuds level of suppression.

You may have noticed the design of the earbuds in the top image, though it’s again uncertain as to how much of that ‘concept’ will carry over to final product at this moment in time. When we reached out to the brand, we were told that while we could expect to see “similarities such as the use of natural, familiar shapes, and a lack of unnecessary branding”, the final product that emerges on July 27th will look different.

We do know that whatever form the earbuds take, they’re intended to look ‘striking’, combining “the raw beauty of technology with a distinctive transparent finish”.

Otherwise, there’s very little else to go on about the Nothing Ear (1). The hype is certainly building ahead of its release, and Trusted Reviews will be looking to take a close look once the earbuds are out in the wild.