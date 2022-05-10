 large image

Nothing phone (1) will be an O2 network exclusive in the UK

Nothing has announced the key sales partnerships that will be in play for the launch of the Nothing phone (1), including an exclusivity deal with O2.

The Nothing phone (1) is set to be a O2 network exclusive handset in the UK, available in store and online, according to the official announcement of commercial partners for the phone before its expected launch in summer 2022.

Additionally the device will also be available at Telekom Deutschland in Germany, and Flipkart in India, but we have yet to hear word about availability in the US.

Carl Pei, the CEO and co-founder of Nothing, stated: “When we started Nothing we wanted to bring back the excitement we once felt for the tech industry. Joining forces with leading telcos and retailers, we look forward to shaking up the smartphone market together. We can’t wait to reveal phone (1) to the world later this summer.”

Gareth Turpin, CCO of Virgin Media O2, said, “We want to make sure that O2 customers always have access to the latest and greatest technology. Nothing phone (1) provides a combination of great design and technology that offers something truly unique for our customers. I’m really excited that we are partnering with Nothing to be the exclusive network supplier in the UK, as we continue to reimagine connectivity, offer our customers more choice and enjoy the benefits and value they expect from O2.”

These partnerships form another exciting stage in the journey towards the launch of the Nothing phone(1), which remains a mysterious prospect for now. We know for sure that the device will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and we’ve had a good look at the software too since the release of the Nothing OS launcher, but key specifications around the screen, camera, and even the design itself, remain tightly under wraps. We’ll be keeping our ear to the ground for reliable rumours before the phone is launched this summer.

