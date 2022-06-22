 large image

Nothing Phone (1) gets the hands-on video treatment

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Nothing Phone (1) has received a revealing new hands-on video from a prominent YouTuber.

Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, has posted a video of the forthcoming smartphone debut from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new consumer tech startup.

In it we get another good look at that distinctive semi-transparent rear cover, as well as the phone’s iPhone 12-like shape and flat metal frame.

The Nothing Phone (1) hands-on also grants a look at something that we haven’t seen very much of at all to date – the front of the phone. It’s not a comprehensive tour by any means, but we do get to see the phone’s uniform bezels, and a hole punch selfie camera positioned in the top left corner.

The video also spends quite a bit of time looking at the Nothing Phone (1)’s unique LED light system. We’ve seen that various elements of the rear cover light up, but Brownlee runs into the uses for these extensive strip lights.

For example, they can be put to use as a fill light when taking shots and videos in the dark (the latter also accompanied by a red recording light).

The lower strip lights up like a battery indicator when plugged in to show how just much juice has been added.

Finally, we see how the LEDs light up in bespoke and elaborate sequences when you receive a call, complete with suitably bleepy ring tones. We also catch a glimpse of the UI for customising these tones and light patterns.

All in all, it’s the most comprehensive look at the Nothing Phone (1) yet ahead of its July 12 launch.

