New Note 10 leak prompts concerns over battery life

A key alleged spec for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10e has leaked, pointing to endurance issues — will it still have what it takes to challenge the Huawei Mate 30?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10e is likely to have a 3400mAh battery, which is significantly smaller than previously anticipated.

The leak comes from Dutch publication GalaxyClub, which says it uncovered the information by finding the corresponding battery model number.

The Note 10e would be the most affordable, lowest-spec device in the Note 10 series − essentially the equivalent of the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

But a low price does not necessarily prevent smartphones from featuring a high-capacity battery − take the £180 Moto G7 Power for instance, which boasts an incredible 5000mAh cell.

The Huawei Mate 30 is likely to be the main phablet rival to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is expected to launch in September.

For background, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite has a 3750mAh battery, already exceeding the Note 10e’s alleged battery capacity. And we would only expect that to increase in this year’s sequel.

While Samsung fans might be disappointed at the news, it’s not all that surprising. The Samsung Galaxy S10e has a battery capacity of just 3100mAh — but that device has a 5.8-inch screen to power, whereas the Galaxy Note series is renowned for its big-screen phablet experience.

Take the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for example, which boasts a large 6.4-inch screen and a hefty 4000mAh battery to power it.

Fortunately, the same source claims that a 4500mAh battery is in the works for the top-spec Galaxy Note 10 Pro model. But going by pricing trends over the past couple of years, you’ll likely have to pay in the £900s to £1000s to get your hands on one.

Further speculation hints that the Note 10 Pro will overshadow the Note 10e in another important area, with four rear cameras rather than three. Stay tuned, and check our in-depth reviews after release to find out how the two models stack up against each other and the competition.