Nokia might be about to launch an affordable 5G phone

Nokia has teased us with a 15 second Twitter vid, promising the launch of a new mobile on December 5. But what could it be? The video doesn’t give us much to go on – there’s a man running, a woman climbing and an awful lot of lens glare…

Although we can’t be sure just what mobile Nokia will be revealing on December 5, a couple of options seem likelier than others. One possibility is that we’ll see an update to the Nokia PureView 9, the phone with five cameras on the back that was released earlier this year.

Related: Best Android phones

The rumour mill has just coughed up an alleged leak of the Nokia PureView 9.1 (via Nokia Power User). Physically, the phone doesn’t look like it’s changed much, and it still features that slightly jarring design of multiple cameras and LED lights on its rear.

There are rumours that this new version of Nokia’s flagship smartphone, whenever it emerges, will be powered by Snapdragon 855 and run Android 10. Could this be the phone we’ll see on December 5?

It’s certainly possible, but on December 5 last year Santa brought us the Nokia 8.1. Could we see an updated version of this mid-range handset instead?

There have been rumours, again from Nokia Power User, that a Nokia 8.2 could be on the way, and it’s said to feature a 64-megapixel camera and 5G support. If it does indeed land on December 5, it would become Nokia’s first 5G-ready phone.

One of our main gripes with the 8.1 handset was that the build quality didn’t feel very robust. Our butter-fingered reviewer managed to make a chip in the phone fairly quickly (not on purpose, honest) and the glass finish made it extra slippery to boot.

Given the rugged mountainous setting of the Twitter teaser vid, we’re hoping that this new offering will feel a little sturdier.

Related: Best cheap mobile phones

We don’t have long to wait until we find out the full details, as Nokia’s launch event is scheduled for next Thursday.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…