Nokia teases exactly what the five-camera Pureview 9 is capable of

Mobile World Congress will finally see the long-awaited launch of the flagship Nokia 9 Pureview smartphone and, judging by this apparent teaser, that five-camera system will be well worth the wait.

An Instagram post from the brand’s global director of social media Edoardo Cassina may have given us our first look at the new flagship handset’s outstanding photographic capabilities.

Cassina is using Instagram to show off a photo taken by Finnish professional photographer Konsta Punkka. Although he doesn’t specify exactly which handset it was taken with, he boasts it was “completely captured and edited with our phone!”

Considering the caption advertises Punkka as the firm’s guest in Barcelona, it would make perfect sense if this shot was taken on the Nokia 9 Pureview.

The photographer has also posted the image – taken in Scotland – to Instagram, with the caption: “Captured and edited entirely on a Nokia phone. On February 24, I will be on stage at #MWC19 with @Nokiamobile.”

If this represents the high dynamic range and depth effect capabilities of the new handset, then fans of the HMD Global-made phones are in for a real treat.

Nokia plans to reveal the phone at a press event from Barcelona on Sunday evening. As well as the five cameras, we’re expecting this device to run Android Pie and feature the Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB of RAM doing the heavy lifting.

Overall, it promises to be one of the more noteworthy devices on show at the annual mobile bonanza in sunny Spain. Join us for full coverage, won’t you?

Which handset are you most looking forward to seeing at MWC 2019? Will Nokia steal the show from the likes of LG and Huawei? Can anything top the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold releases this week? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.