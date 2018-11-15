The Nokia 106 feature phone is a new way to go retro and just play Snake

Nokia has just announced the latest addition to its feature phone lineup, and the Nokia 106 looks perfect for people who want to hark back to simpler time when Snake was the pinnacle of mobile gaming.

Parent company HMD Global made the announcement of the new Nokia 106, a feature phone with a 1.8-inch 160 x 120 pixel display that’s set to be released in select global markets. We’re not sure if that will include the UK, but the US has been ruled out.

The device weighs a shade over 70g and packs a MTK 6261D CPU, 4MB of RAM and 4MB of on-board storage. No, those aren’t typos – they’re specs that feature megabytes in 2018. All that space lets you store up to 2000 contacts and keep hold of up to 500 SMS messages, which is about all you’ll be using the phone for, as it caps out at dual-band 2G connectivity.

HMD says that the 800mAh will keep the Nokia 106 going “from sunrise to sunset with one charge,” which is kind of the bare minimum for a feature phone, but adds that the device will “last weeks” on standby (21.9 days, no less) and up to 36 hours of radio usage.

You charge this beast via microUSB and there’s even an increasingly retro headphone jack on the Nokia 106 for good measure.

No, it doesn’t do a heck of lot compared to the likes of the iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3, but that’s sort of the point. And at the end of the day, there is Snake, and that will only ever be a good thing.

