Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

No, Apple isn’t making a touchscreen iMac like the Surface Studio

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has carried out work on an iMac computer with a fold down design akin to Microsoft Surface Studio, but reports suggesting a flexible touchscreen iMac may be on the way are likely wide of the mark.

In an updated patent filed with the United States Patent Office, Apple has outlined its version of a “low profile computer” that would transform an iMac into something that could by tilted, or placed flat for easier transportation.

Get the iPhone 12 for under £300

Get the iPhone 12 for under £300

Get a refurbished ‘like new’ iPhone 12 handset for just £299 with this deal from Giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • Like new condition
  • £299
View Deal

The patent itself appears to be for the stand rather than any suggestion of a full, large touchscren iMac that would be ideal for art, design and other productivity disciplines.

However, it doesn’t take much of a stretch to envision the potential advantages of an Apple-made solution akin to Microsoft’s intriguing offering that first debuted back in 2016.

Within the patent, Apple explains: “Some computer systems have a movable stand configured to transition between a collapsed state and a deployed or standing state. Some stands include handles or grips for moving the computer systems while collapsed. Other computer systems include handles or grips to provide areas to more easily carry the computer systems. The handles or grips can have features such as a flexible material to hide or mask their appearance on the computer system.”

imac touchscreen patent

Technology patents can pertain to existing tech, potential future integrations of features, and exploratory R&D work that is patented for intellectual property purposes.

Given Apple’s well-documented stance on mucky paw prints remaining off the pristine displays of Mac products, as well efforts made within the iPad range to cater for those who do want to prod and sketch on the display, we’d say there’s a low possibility of an all-in-one touchscreen iMac.

You might like…

Best Mac 2024: The top 8 Apple laptops and desktops

Best Mac 2024: The top 8 Apple laptops and desktops

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Best MacBook 2024: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Best MacBook 2024: The top Apple laptops tested, reviewed and ranked

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best MacBook Alternative 2024: The top options replace your Apple laptop

Best MacBook Alternative 2024: The top options replace your Apple laptop

Adam Speight 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words