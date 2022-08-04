 large image

Nintendo won’t launch new hardware in 2022 – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re stalling on buying a Switch OLED in case Nintendo springs a Switch Pro on us before Christmas, you can now purchase with confidence.

According to a Nikkei report, Nintendo won’t be releasing any new hardware in 2022 as it simply seeks to make enough of the current crop of devices to satisfy the enduring demand.

Switch sales were down and lower than expected during the last three months, largely due to the ongoing chip shortage and Nintendo wants to make sure it can satisfy Switch fanciers for the rest of the year.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told the news agency (via VGC): “Normally, we stockpile inventory in the summer to prepare for the year-end sales season, which is at its peak. This summer, we are not able to produce as many as usual.”

In our report on the company’s earnings, we pointed out Switch sales hit 3.43 million over the last quarter. That was down 23% compared with the same period a year ago. “Hardware production was impacted by factors such as the global shortage of semiconductor components, resulting in a decrease of hardware shipments,” Nintendo said in its earnings report.

The company is intent on selling 21 million consoles during this year, despite topping 100 million consoles across the lifetime of the console, which first arrived in 2017 and has spawned Lite and OLED versions.

Nintendo is still thought to be planning the successor to the Switch or an enhanced version that can handle 4K visuals and improved processing power. However, it seems it’ll be at least 2023 before that arrives. In November, the company said it was still plotting what’s ahead for the next generation of Nintendo gaming systems.

Are you hoping to snag a Switch before the end of the year? Or are you waiting for the Switch Pro or Switch 2? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
